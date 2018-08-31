© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published August 31, 2018 at 9:06 AM CDT
TOPSHOT - Veterans walk past the casket of the late US Senator John McCain during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on August 29, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.
TOPSHOT - Veterans walk past the casket of the late US Senator John McCain during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on August 29, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With guest host John Donvan.

This week, we say farewell to two American greats.

Former U.S. Senator John McCain, who died this week at age 81, will be honored at services across the country through Sunday. Here’s a full list of memorial events, courtesy of USA Today. And here’s our show on McCain’s legacy.

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, who died earlier this month at age 76, will be laid to rest in Detroit on Friday — traveling in the same hearse that carried Rosa Parks. A concert was held in her honor the evening before the funeral.

It’s been an exciting primary election season. And according to The New York Times after Tuesday’s elections, “it’s a breakthrough year for black candidates.”

Voters in Arizona, Florida, and Oklahoma cast their ballots on Tuesday. In an upset victory, Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, D-FL, secured the bid for governor.

Gillum will go up against Republican nominee Ron DeSantis, who warned voters in a television interview not to “monkey this up.”

We discussed the results of the primaries, as well as what’s ahead in the midterms, earlier this week. You can hear that conversation here.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that White House counsel Don McGahn will vacate his post later this year. President Trump later confirmed via Twitter:

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Speculation has brewed over McGahn’s replacement. The president hinted that the process of finding a new counsel is well underway.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

We’ll discuss why McGahn’s departure matters. For now, here’s a take from CNN Politics.

*Text by Kathryn Fink*.

GUESTS

Alexis Simendinger, National political correspondent, The Hill; @ASimendinger

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Inez Stepman, Senior contributor, The Federalist; @inezfeltscher

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Politics & Government