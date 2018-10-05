Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Converge After FBI Report Is Released

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Protests in Washington this week suggest the passion surrounding today's vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

(SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Say it loud. Say it clear. Kavanaugh is not welcome here. Say it loud. Say it clear. Whose court? Our court. Whose court? Our court. This November, we will remember. This November, we will remember.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Demonstrators were moving through the Capitol complex in advance of today's vote in the Senate. This is a vote on whether to cut off debate. And it will show if Kavanaugh has enough votes despite allegations of sexual assault decades ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HEIDI HEITKAMP: The process has been bad. But at the end of the day, you have to make a decision. And I've made that decision.

KEVIN WALLEVAND: And that decision will be what, Senator?

HEITKAMP: I will be voting no on Judge Kavanaugh.

GREENE: But Republicans are praising an FBI report that they say found no corroboration of accusations by Christine Blasey Ford. Bob Corker of Tennessee said he's not concerned that the FBI did not re-interview the main accuser or the accused.

BOB CORKER: I think they were interviewed plenty. I have no issue with that. I know the other side of the aisle's trying to make that an issue. I think the American people feel like they were pretty well interviewed.

INSKEEP: So far as we know, senator support for Kavanaugh has been split right along party lines. But a few senators have yet to announce their votes, including Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.