Andrew Gillum: Governor?

Andrew Gillum is currently the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida. But he’s running for governor against Republican Ron DeSantis.

The Orlando Sentinel describes their race this way: “In Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, Florida voters will choose between the most politically polar opposite candidates for governor in decades.”

[The Sentenial] also describes the Tallahassee mayor’s role as “a largely ceremonial position.”

Florida made the national news this week due to Hurricane Michael, which hit the Florida panhandle. Gillum was spotted on TV filling sandbags in preparation for the storm, according to Miami’s WLRN.

So what makes Gillum think he’s ready to be governor? If he wins, what’s his plan to unite a polarized state? And does he have aspirations beyond the governor’s mansion?

We’re checking in on a Florida governor’s race that some are calling “the most interesting in recent memories.”

Produced by Morgan Givens, Kathryn Fink, Alejandra Martinez and Chris Remington. Text by Gabrielle Healy.

GUESTS

Andrew Gillum, (D-FL) mayor, Tallahassee Florida; gubernatorial candidate; @AndrewGillum

Luis Hernandez, Journalist; host, WLRN’s All Things Considered and the daily talk show program Sundial; @RadioLFH

