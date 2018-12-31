Are Campaign Announcements Happening Earlier?

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now, it may seem way early to even begin thinking about who's running for president in 2020. That sentiment is not new, not even on this program.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

SUSAN STAMBERG, HOST:

Reporters and candidates' aides scramble on board a chartered airplane and fly off to campaign appearances in two states.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

That's former ALL THINGS CONSIDERED host Susan Stamberg.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

STAMBERG: And it's only the 1 of May. And this is only 1979, not 1980. Still the campaign is underway, officially, for at least one more candidate.

KELLY: And that candidate was George H.W. Bush.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GEORGE BUSH: Leadership in the '80s must be based on a politics of substance not symbols.

KELLY: Now, it wasn't for another six months that the eventual winner joined in, a mere two months before the Iowa caucuses.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RONALD REAGAN: I'm here tonight to announce my intention to seek the Republican nomination for president of the United States.

KELLY: That, of course, is Ronald Reagan.

CORNISH: Now to 2007 - the Democrats had won the House the year before, and there were a bunch of eager presidential wannabes.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GEORGE W BUSH: The world is ready. America is ready. And I'm ready.

KELLY: January 7, then Senator Joe Biden released a video that showed him sitting in a cozy armchair next to a cozy fireplace.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE BIDEN: But I need your help. I need your support to accomplish all this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HILLARY CLINTON: I'm not just starting a campaign, though. I'm beginning a conversation.

CORNISH: The first of many. Senator Hillary Clinton made her announcement on January 20, 2007. She's sitting on a floral-print couch.

KELLY: A newcomer entered the race a month later, freshman Senator Barack Obama. No fireplace, no comfy couch for him. He holds an outdoor rally in Illinois.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BARACK OBAMA: Together, we can finish the work that needs to be done and usher in a new birth of freedom on this Earth. Thank you very much.

KELLY: So, to summarize, by Clinton, Obama, they all got into the race about a year before the first votes were cast in the Democratic primaries.

CORNISH: Now, early isn't always crucial. Sometimes it's just confusing.

KELLY: We're thinking of the Republican field in the last presidential election, the first to declare.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TED CRUZ: I believe in the power of millions of courageous conservatives rising up to reignite the promise of America.

CORNISH: Ted Cruz in March 2015. After that...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BEN CARSON: I'm Ben Carson, and I'm a candidate for president of the United States.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARCO RUBIO: But inspired by the promise of our future, I announce my candidacy for president of the United States.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEB BUSH: And I've decided I'm a candidate for president of the United States.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN KASICH: To announce that I'm running for president of the United States.

KELLY: By June 2015, 11 people were already in the race before Donald Trump rode down that gold escalator to launch his campaign.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And it's an honor to have everybody here. This is beyond anybody's expectations. There's been no crowd like this.

And 17 months later, he was the president-elect.