Ex-Starbucks CEO Considers An Independent Presidential Bid

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The people eager to challenge President Trump could conceivably include Howard Schultz.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The man who made Starbucks into a global brand says he is considering a run for president. Though he's a lifelong Democrat, Schultz says he would run as an independent. He spoke last night on CBS' "60 Minutes."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "60 MINUTES")

HOWARD SCHULTZ: I don't care if you're a Democrat, independent, Libertarian, Republican. Bring me your ideas, and I will be an independent person who will embrace those ideas because I am not in any way in bed with a party.

INSKEEP: The prospect of an independent bid is annoying some Democrats who do not want to divide the vote against President Trump. So what would a Howard Schultz candidacy stand for? We expect an interview with Schultz tomorrow here on MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANATOLE'S "EMULSION") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.