What A Week Of Depositions Tells Us About The Impeachment Inquiry

Yesterday, George P. Kent, a State Department official overseeing Ukraine policy became the latest person to come before a House committee during the impeachment investigation.

Earlier this week, it was Fiona Hill, the former White House adviser for Russia and Eurasia affairs who headed up to Capitol Hill.

Lost track of all the people yet? BuzzFeed put together a “cast of characters” guide to all the people involved in the investigation.

We get a mid-week update on the impeachment investigation and who has testified so far — and also hear about how it played on the Democratic debate stage.

