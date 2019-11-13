1A Across America: Breaking The One-Party South

Grassroots organizers in Alabama say backlash from Donald Trump’s presidential victory in 2016 has created a renaissance within Alabama’s Democratic Party.

Senator Doug Jones and a group of reformists ousted the longtime state party leadership less than two weeks ago. And the Democratic National Committee is getting involved, hoping to flip more state seats from red to blue.

Are these changes wishful thinking by Alabama Democrats? Or could this be the beginning of a new blue Alabama?

In this 1A Across America conversation, we look at whether Republicans are losing their grip on the one-party South.

GUESTS

Cara McClure, Organizer, Black Voters Matter, former statewide Democratic candidate in Alabama; @iamcaramcclure

Howard Franklin, Democratic strategist, Ohio River South; @iruncampaigns

Andrew Yeager, Morning Edition host and reporter, WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama; @andsygr

David Axelrod, Director, Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago; former senior adviser to President Obama; author of “Believer: My Forty Years in Politics”

