Tensions Over Politics At Work? Tell Us About It

By Yuki Noguchi
Published December 14, 2019 at 8:01 AM CST
Are you a conservative awash in a liberal-leaning workplace? A lone liberal in a right-leaning company?

As the 2020 presidential season gears up, it's harder to engage in neutral political discussions at the water cooler. Identity politics is tougher to avoid, especially as more CEOs and workers take stands on issues.

Maybe political differences have caused some heated conversations, but you've been able to work through them unscathed, or you find politics bringing co-workers together. We would like to hear about that, too.

If these issues are cropping up for you at work, or have changed your work relationships, please fill out this form to share your story.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
