The News Roundup - Domestic

President Donald Trump is lauding the strength of the U.S. economy under his administration as he begins to campaign for a second term in office. But the Democrats competing to replace him argue that an economy isn’t really strong unless it benefits everybody — not just the uber-rich.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that she is “open to witnesses” being called in the impending Senate impeachment trial against President Trump. However, she did say that at the moment, it’s “premature to decide” who might be called to testify.

Meanwhile, a man opened fire in a Texas church, killing two people before he was shot and killed himself. The incident has revived the debate about gun control, and carrying a firearm in a public space.

And Democratic presidential candidates and lawmakers reacted to an American strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in the early hours of Friday morning.

These national stories and more on the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Elizabeth Landers, Political correspondent, VICE News; @ElizLanders

Astead Herndon, National politics reporter, The New York Times; @AsteadWesley

Naftali Bendavid, Political editor, The Washington Post; @naftalibendavid

