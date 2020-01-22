Impeaching President Trump: The Senate Trial Begins

Even though the ceremonial opening of the impeachment trial took place last week, the Senate convened on Tuesday to begin its proceedings in earnest.

First, Senators debated the rules and procedures of the trial. The Democratic House impeachment managers are expected to start making their case in the Senate on Wednesday.

Democrats’ impeachment hopes hinge on several Republican Senators who have expressed openness to breaking from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan for the trial.

Who are the Senators to watch out for? What are the key rules the Senators will debate?

We’ll take your questions and comments about impeachment every Wednesday from here until its conclusion.

Produced by Emmanuel Johnson.

GUESTS

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-CA, representing the 19th district of Silicon Valley’s cities of San Jose, Morgan Hill & Gilroy; @RepZoeLofgren

Hayes Brown, World News editor, BuzzFeed News; host, “Impeachment Today” @HayesBrown

Ron Elving, Senior editor and correspondent, NPR; lecturer, School of Public Affairs, American University; @nprrelving

