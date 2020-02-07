© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

GRAPHICS: How Iowa's Vote Totals Shifted From The 1st Alignment To The 2nd

By Elena Moore
Published February 7, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST
Precinct captain Emily Duff, center, counts supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a Democratic party caucus at Hoover High School, Monday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Precinct captain Emily Duff, center, counts supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a Democratic party caucus at Hoover High School, Monday in Des Moines, Iowa.

After well-publicized issues with the reporting of results, Iowa's Democratic caucuses are a virtual tie, with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., collecting 26.2% of estimated delegates and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders getting 26.1%.

The caucuses' State Delegate Equivalents determine the winner, but Iowa Democrats also released two other data points: raw vote totals from the first caucus alignment, and totals from the second and final alignment.

[Here's much more on how the caucus process works]

By providing a breakdown of the vote totals from both rounds, we're able to see which candidates picked up support from caucusgoers, and which candidates lost votes.

Below, you can see these shifts. Buttigieg added the most support, though Sanders kept his vote total lead from the first to second alignment. Former Vice President Joe Biden lost support from the first alignment to the second.

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

Here's another way of looking at the shifts:

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore