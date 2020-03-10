LISTEN: March 10 Primaries Live Coverage

Six more states are voting in the Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday. Most eyes are on Michigan, the biggest prize of the night with the potential to shift the narrative of the race, now largely between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Washington state, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota are also voting.

Listen to NPR's live coverage of the primaries, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow live updates on the contests here and track the results in each state.

Michigan has 125 delegates at stake, Washington has 89, Missouri 68, Mississippi 36, Idaho 20 and North Dakota 14. Here's the state of the delegate race to the 1,991 needed to clinch the nomination.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...