LISTEN: March 17 Primary Live Coverage

Four states are voting on Tuesday as coronavirus disrupts politics and daily life across the country.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio are pressing ahead with their presidential primaries, while states with later primary dates are rescheduling. Candidates are foregoing rallies and town halls for virtual events.

There are three candidates still in the Democratic race — former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. But Biden is leading the delegate count, and Gabbard trails far behind the other two.

