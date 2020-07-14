© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized Again

By Nina Totenberg
Published July 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at an awards ceremony in February in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at an awards ceremony in February in Washington, D.C.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the hospital, this time to treat a possible infection. She spiked a fever Monday night, according to a press release from the Supreme Court, and on Tuesday underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was inserted in August.

The procedure was done at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after Ginsburg was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

According to a press release from the court's press officer, the justice is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

It marks the second time Ginsburg has been hospitalized recently. In May, the justice underwent nonsurgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and she participated in oral arguments from her hospital bed.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
