Voters Monitoring The GOP Convention React To The 3rd Night's Action

Let's hear some of the voters who have been watching this week's Republican convention. Jackie Varner (ph) of Jacksonville, Fla., paid close attention last night to Vice President Mike Pence.

JACKIE VARNER: The last couple of comments about, you know, American families and getting back out there, doing what we need to do to move back on.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: To bring America all the way back, we need four more years of President Donald Trump.

VARNER: This election is a choice between freedom and being able to move on or, you know, if we want to live under government control.

Pence and other speakers used the racial justice protest to portray Trump as the law and order president. Sharon Newsback (ph) of Stevensville, Md., says she feels safer with Trump in office.

SHARON NEWSBACK: And all the stuff with the riots and everything like that, I think that they just could do a better of a job.

PENCE: We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color.

NEWSBACK: And also, I'm Latin American. And my father came here to this country for freedom. And the DNC, you see a lot of socialism - is going through there. And it's not anything I could ever stand by.

INSKEEP: Alex Leith (ph) of Denver is an independent voter. He says he's undecided, leaning left, but says that could change tonight if the president offers up more specific policies and, he says, more honesty.

ALEX LEITH: Now, some sort of recognition of, hey, look, I know we lied a lot, but now we're trying to tell the truth. Something like that would actually help me lean towards the right.

MARTIN: Leith will be watching as President Trump formally accepts his party's nomination tonight.