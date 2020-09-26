Military Flight Headed To D.C. Suggests Amy Coney Barrett Pick

President Trump has yet to formally name his Supreme Court nominee, but clues are piling up that he will pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

A source with knowledge of the process told NPR on Friday that Trump will nominate Barrett, with the caveat that the president is known to change his mind. The source was not authorized to confirm the selection before Trump does.

On Saturday morning, NBC News posted video of Barrett leaving her home in South Bend, Ind., with her husband and children, all dressed in formal attire.

NEW: Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her large family left their Indiana home this afternoon dressed up for a special occasion. Our @GaryGrumbach on the scene for us. Announcement at 5pm at WH for Supreme Court nomination. pic.twitter.com/A4yVNo7jgE — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 26, 2020

Flight records show that a military Special Air Mission plane originating at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland landed at South Bend International Airport just after 11 a.m.

A military Special Air Mission flight landed in South Bend this morning from Joint Base Andrews.https://t.co/p9SIf6L84H — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 26, 2020

The plane took off about two hours later, heading back toward the Washington, D.C., region.

Trump has said he will announce his nomination at 5 p.m. ET. Watch the event live here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.