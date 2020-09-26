© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Military Flight Headed To D.C. Suggests Amy Coney Barrett Pick

By Sam Gringlas
Published September 26, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT

President Trump has yet to formally name his Supreme Court nominee, but clues are piling up that he will pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

A source with knowledge of the process told NPR on Friday that Trump will nominate Barrett, with the caveat that the president is known to change his mind. The source was not authorized to confirm the selection before Trump does.

On Saturday morning, NBC News posted video of Barrett leaving her home in South Bend, Ind., with her husband and children, all dressed in formal attire.

Flight records show that a military Special Air Mission plane originating at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland landed at South Bend International Airport just after 11 a.m.

The plane took off about two hours later, heading back toward the Washington, D.C., region.

Trump has said he will announce his nomination at 5 p.m. ET. Watch the event live here.

