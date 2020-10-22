Listen To The Final Presidential Debate

Updated on Friday at 12:39 a.m. ET

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden debated Thursday night in Nashville for the final time before voting ends on Nov. 3.

Thursday's matchup, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News, comes three weeks after the first Trump-Biden debate. A second presidential debate was planned for Oct. 15 in Miami, but was canceled after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus and the two campaigns were unable to reach an agreement on safety protocols.

Following a chaotic and widely-criticized first debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced a change in rules that will include muting of candidates' mics at the beginning of each segment.

With less than two weeks until voting concludes, Thursday night was Biden and Trump's last chance to make their case to undecided voters while sharing the stage. A recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll found that just 5% of voters are still persuadable, and according to the United States Elections Project at the University of Florida, more than 47 million people have already voted.

This page originally published on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

