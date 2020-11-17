© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Veteran Democratic Aide With Ties To Congressional Black Caucus In Mix For OMB Chief

By Franco Ordoñez
Published November 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST
The White House seen at dusk on Monday.
The White House seen at dusk on Monday.

John Jones, who previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., and has deep ties with the Congressional Black Caucus, is in the mix to head President-elect Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

"He's a well-regarded person in Democratic circles. His CBC background is helping him a lot," a senior Democratic aide familiar with the discussions told NPR.

John Jones is former chief of staff to Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and worked as an aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer.
/ Courtesy Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute
/
John Jones is former chief of staff to Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and worked as an aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Jones, who is vice president of government relations for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, previously worked as a senior aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer before Schumer became minority leader.

The OMB is in charge of reviewing the administration's regulatory efforts as well as preparing its annual budget request to Congress.

Biden's team has put a strong emphasis on diversity for his transition team and his administration. Earlier this week, the Biden team said that nearly half of its transition team is made up of people of color.

"The goal has been to identify strong minority candidates who have operated at the intersection of Democratic politics, industry as well as have strong relations in both the House and Senate," said a source familiar with the transition discussions. "John has that background."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez