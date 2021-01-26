© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Hundreds Identified, More Than 100 Arrested In Connection With Capitol Insurrection

By Alana Wise,
Alana WiseRyan Lucas
Published January 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST
A sign on a bus shelter asks the public for information about people involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
The Department of Justice has charged more than 150 people and identified hundreds more as suspects in the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

"We are committed to seeing this through no matter how many people it takes, how many days it takes us or the resources we ... need to get it done," said Steven D'Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office.

The investigation update, just shy of three weeks since the riot, comes as the U.S. Congress moves forward with an article of impeachment against Trump, whom Democrats and some Republicans accuse of having incited the deadly Jan. 6 event.

The acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Michael Sherwin, told reporters that the investigators have opened over 400 subject case files so far, although in some instances, authorities are still working to pin down the identity of the suspect.

Sherwin said investigators are working off of tips from the public, in some instances provided by family members or friends of the suspects. As investigators gather more evidence, including from grand jury subpoenas and search warrants, he said prosecutors are looking to build more complex cases with more significant charges.

"Everyone is all-in on these cases," Sherwin said.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Alana Wise
Alana Wise joined WAMU in September 2018 as the 2018-2020 Audion Reporting Fellow for . Selected as one of 10 recipients nationwide of the Audion Reporting Fellowship, Alana works in the WAMU newsroom as part of a national reporting project and is spending two years focusing on the impact of guns in the Washington region.
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
