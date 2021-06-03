© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

President Biden And First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit The Queen Soon

By Scott Detrow
Published June 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT
Queen Elizabeth II visits a naval base on May 22 in Portsmouth, England. Buckingham Palace announced that she will greet President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle during their upcoming trip to Europe.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have a date with the queen.

Buckingham Palace has announced the Bidens will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 13 after the president takes part in a G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, and ahead of his NATO meetings in Brussels and high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. The White House says Biden will also meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while in England.

According to the BBC, Biden will be the 12th U.S. president Queen Elizabeth has met face-to-face. Lyndon Baines Johnson is the only president the queen did not meet during her reign. (Fans of The Crown are well aware that Elizabeth's late sister, Princess Margaret, visited Johnson at the White House.)

Elizabeth's previous meetings with presidents have produced some iconic pop culture moments, such as when she and President Ronald Reagan rode horses together.

More recently, interactions between the royals and presidents have provided grist for social media, such as when Prince George, who follows Prince Charles and Prince William in the line of succession, greeted President Barack Obama in his bathrobe shortly before bedtime.

Internet sleuths ran wild when Princess Anne did not greet President Donald Trump along with the rest of the family, and the queen seemed to gesture at her to come over and socialize with them.

While plenty of other foreign policy controversies will likely be front and center during Biden's first overseas trip as president, the meeting with the queen will bring one new twist that has not hung over previous ones between the monarch and presidents: It will be the first time since members of her family – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex – moved to the United States.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
