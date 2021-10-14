Former President Bill Clinton remains hospitalized to receive further treatment

Updated October 15, 2021 at 7:35 PM ET

Former President Bill Clinton, who has been hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a "non-Covid-related infection," will remain there overnight to receive further treatment, his spokesperson said Friday.

"All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly. In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight," the spokesperson, Angel Ureña, wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

He said Clinton "continues to be in excellent spirits, and is deeply grateful for the outstanding care he is receiving and the well wishes that people have sent from across America and around the world."

Earlier Friday, President Biden told reporters traveling with him in Connecticut that he had spoken with Clinton, who he said was doing well and would soon be released from the hospital.

"I wanted to see how he was doing. He's doing fine. He really is," Biden said. "He's not in any serious condition," he said, adding that he planned to have lunch with him soon.

An earlier statement from Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said Clinton, who's 75, was admitted "for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring."

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."

