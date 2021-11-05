© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Watch: Colin Powell's funeral is held at Washington National Cathedral

By Brian Naylor
Published November 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT
Then-Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in Washington, D.C. Powell died in October and is being honored at a funeral service on Friday.
Then-Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in Washington, D.C. Powell died in October and is being honored at a funeral service on Friday.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is being memorialized today at a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Powell, a four-star general, and the first Black person to serve as secretary of state and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, died Oct. 18 at the age of 84 from complications of COVID-19.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to attend, along with other dignitaries and military officials. Music will be provided by military ensembles and the Cathedral Choir. While the service is not open to the public, you can watch it streamed here beginning at noon ET.

Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright and Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, along with Powell's son Michael will give tributes.

Powell was also national security adviser to former President Ronald Reagan and served two tours in Vietnam.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor