Politics & Government

Biden gets a clean bill of health as he mulls a 2024 run — where his age is a concern

By Dustin Jones
Published February 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST
President Joe Biden at the White House, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington. The president received a clean bill of health from his personal physician, who said Biden is capable of carrying out his presidential duties.

The president's personal physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor has issued Biden a clean bill of health Thursday and cleared him fit to continue fulfilling his duties as commander in chief.

"The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," O'Connor wrote in his report.

Biden finished his physical at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday morning. After a "straightforward" exam, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, Biden returned to the White House back to work.

The president's health has come under extra scrutiny because at age 80, he is the oldest person ever to hold the office. If he decides to run for a second term — as he has been widely expected to — he would be 86 at the end of his time at the White House.

Asked in an interview earlier this month whether his age gave him any concern as he weighs whether to run, Biden said: "I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job."

This story will be updated.

Dustin Jones
Dustin Jones is a reporter for NPR's digital news desk. He mainly covers breaking news, but enjoys working on long-form narrative pieces.
