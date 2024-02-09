Famous women made some surprise appearances this week. Were you paying attention?
TWIL (this week I learned) you can bet on a wide variety of Taylor Swift-at-the-Super Bowl minutiae, such as how many times she'll be shown on camera, how long she'll be shown on camera, if she'll be shown on camera during the halftime show, how many times she'll be shown on camera during the halftime show, and on and on and on. This is exhausting.
Here are some bets we're more interested in:
- How often will Nikki Haley appear in the quiz in 2024? How many times with an exaggerated facial expression?
- How often will the quiz whine about too much Taylor Swift coverage?
- How often will Commander Biden be pictured behind bars, or at all?
- How often will we allude to bitcoin being boring — or are we weary of crypto "humor"?
- How often will the photo with a question reveal the correct answer?
We'd say that you can submit your answers in January 2025 and win swag, but that would require lawyers and nobody has time for that.
Enjoy the quiz!
