Kamala Harris is live from New York on "Saturday Night Live"

NEW YORK — Vice President Harris made a surprise trip to New York City on Saturday night where she is set to appear on Saturday Night Live.

Harris — who has expressed admiration for Maya Rudolph’s send-up of her as “America’s fun aunt” — was campaigning today in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C.

America's Fun Aunt is back #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/Tezan0hcKq — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2024

Reporters traveling with the vice president had expected to then head to Detroit, but after take-off, found out they were instead going to New York.

The SNL news was confirmed by two sources familiar with the plan speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the show airing.

The sketch comedy show has hosted many of the politicians it mocks over its 50 seasons. In 2015, when he was seeking the Republican nomination, Donald Trump hosted the show.

President Biden appeared on the show in January 2023 by video, but did not appear in person.

NPR's Deepa Shivaram contributed to this story.

