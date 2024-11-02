© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Kamala Harris is live from New York on "Saturday Night Live"

By Asma Khalid
Published November 2, 2024 at 8:05 PM CDT
Social media is crying out for comedian Maya Rudolph (right) to bring her Kamala Harris impression back to SNL.

NEW YORK — Vice President Harris made a surprise trip to New York City on Saturday night where she is set to appear on Saturday Night Live.

Harris — who has expressed admiration for Maya Rudolph’s send-up of her as “America’s fun aunt” — was campaigning today in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C.

Reporters traveling with the vice president had expected to then head to Detroit, but after take-off, found out they were instead going to New York.

The SNL news was confirmed by two sources familiar with the plan speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the show airing.

The sketch comedy show has hosted many of the politicians it mocks over its 50 seasons. In 2015, when he was seeking the Republican nomination, Donald Trump hosted the show.

President Biden appeared on the show in January 2023 by video, but did not appear in person.

NPR's Deepa Shivaram contributed to this story.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: November 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM CDT
A previous version of this story mistakenly said Donald Trump delivered a cold open monologue in 2015. In fact, he hosted the show.
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
