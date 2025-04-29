© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump administration removes U.S. citizen children alongside a deported parent

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

Several American citizen children have been sent out of the U.S. in recent days, alongside a parent who was deported. A Trump-nominated judge in Louisiana said the departure of a 2-year-old citizen happened with no “meaningful process.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at what’s happening with Doris Meissner, senior fellow and director for the U.S. immigration policy program at Migration Policy Institute and former commissioner of Immigration and Naturalization Services.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Government & Politics
Here & Now Newsroom