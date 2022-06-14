The Jan. 6 committee has postponed its Wednesday hearing and will next meet Thursday

The third Jan. 6 committee hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to an as-yet unknown day, the panel said in a statement Tuesday.

The committee's release does not offer an explanation, but a source familiar said the move was a result of scheduling conflicts.

The committee's next hearing will take place Thursday, June 16.

The panel scheduled seven total hearings to discuss the findings of a months-long investigation into the connection between former President Donald Trump's voter fraud conspiracy claims and the insurrection on the Capitol on January 6, 2020.

It is unclear how the postponement of Wednesday's hearing will impact the planned focus for each hearing the panel laid out last week.

Wednesday's hearing was expected to focus on Trump's pressure on the Justice Department.

Thursday's hearing was set to focus on the former president's pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes.

