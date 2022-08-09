Republicans demand answers from DOJ and FBI over Trump search raid

Republican allies of former President Trump are decrying Monday's FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property as a federal overreach and they're vowing to launch investigations over it.

The FBI's move is part of an ongoing Department of Justice probe into Trump keeping documents that he was supposed to turn over to the National Archives and Records Administration after leaving office.

In a statement Monday evening, Trump announced news of the search, saying agents had gone through his resort and residency in Palm Beach, Fla., earlier that morning. A White House official said they did not receive notice of the search, and referred questions to the Justice Department.

Top GOP House members are demanding increased transparency from the DOJ and FBI following the search. In a statement Monday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) pledged to launch an investigation.

"When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar," McCarthy said.

Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees are hoping to hear from DOJ and FBI officials this week.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan called out both Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray Monday night during an appearance on FOX News, demanding both officials brief the Judiciary Committee, for which Jordan is the ranking member.

The Oversight Committee is also asking for a briefing from Wray, according to a letter from Ohio Republican Congressman and ranking member Michael Turner.

The GOP response has varied in the Senate

Notably, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has not issued a statement.

But McConnell's silence hasn't stopped fellow Senate Republicans who are vocal supporters of Trump from speaking out.

"At a minimum, Garland must resign or be impeached," Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote. "The search warrant must be published. Christoper Wray must be removed. And the FBI reformed top to bottom."

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-NC.) also criticized the FBI's decision, alluding that the move may be politically motivated by the approaching midterms and the possibility that Trump will "likely" run for president again.

"Time will tell regarding this most recent investigation," he wrote, "However, launching such an investigation of a former President this close to an election is beyond problematic."

