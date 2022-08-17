© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

What's next for Liz Cheney

By Ari Shapiro,
Linah Mohammad Ashley Brown
Published August 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT

A key primary re-affirmed Trump's hold on the Republican party. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney lost her race in a landslide, defeated by a Trump-endorsed political newcomer: attorney Harriet Hageman.

