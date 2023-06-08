Trump indicted in case of alleged mishandling of government secrets

Updated June 8, 2023 at 9:16 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted as part of the special counsel probe into alleged mishandling of government secrets and obstruction.

He faces seven counts including willful retention of info related to national defense, at least one false statements charge, and at least one charge related to obstruction, according to a source with knowledge of the charges.

Trump said in a statement that he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" Trump said in a written statement.

The probe has intensified in recent days and Trump's lawyers met with Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to try to stave off the charges.

A spokesman for DOJ special counsel Jack Smith said they had no comment at this time.

