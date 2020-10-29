4 Tips To Boost Your Immune System During Cold & Flu Season

By 45 minutes ago
  • Sleep, exercise, vitamin D, and the flu shot can all help boost your immune system.
    Sleep, exercise, vitamin D, and the flu shot can all help boost your immune system.
    sonyachny / stock.adobe.com

Cold and flu season is now upon us. That compounded with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means it’s time to focus on our immune systems.  

Immune systems are pretty effective against many germs and viruses, but it takes time to fight them. And this year has added stress for many due to the many impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. "So, anything you can do to mitigate that stress by simple measures is going to be very helpful," says Josh Knox, a physician assistant by training and a clinical associate professor at Marquette University’s physician assistant program.

Knox shares some tips to help strengthen your immune system this cold and flu season:

Sleep

Our bodies need sleep for our immune systems to work properly. "At night, besides your tired aching bones and muscles, your immune system is rebuilding while you’re sleeping," Knox explains.

Our bodies also produce and release signaling proteins called cytokines that orchestrate our immune system while we sleep. T-cells are also produced at night, and Kox says "there's also some evidence that those T-cells stick to their targets a little better when we get adequate sleep."

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults sleep seven to nine hours a night to stay healthy. While not enough research has been conducted related to COVID-19, other research has shown that people sleeping six hours or less were more than four times more likely to catch other cold viruses. 

Exercise

People getting the recommended 150-300 minutes of moderate or vigorous aerobic exercise and two weight-like training sessions during the week helps antibody formations. Exercise also helps the body's B-cells that make antibodies, according to Knox.  

"Normally, our white blood cells or those T-cells are kind of hanging out on the edge of our blood system, and exercise actually shocks them into activity and it turns them over more efficiently," he explains.

Studies have also shown that people who exercise regularly are less susceptible to cold and flu-like viruses, and have reduced upper respiratory infections with shorter periods of being sick. "There is one study that shows that those individuals who are regularly exercising potentially can prevent or at least reduce the severity of severe reactions to COVID-19," says Knox. 

Vitamin D

While there are plenty of vitamins to choose from over the counter, "there's probably only one supplement that has enough data to say something intelligent about it at this time — and that is vitamin D," says Knox.

Vitamin D helps regulate calcium and phosphate to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy. Knox notes that the best way to get it is through sunshine and healthy meals, but taking supplements can help your immune function as well. 

"There is reams of data from other viruses and other upper respiratory infections that suggest that individuals are less susceptible to cold viruses and upper respiratory viruses when they have adequate vitamin D," says Knox.

When it comes to the coronavirus, a study has shown that people will have a less severe case and have a lower risk of death when they have enough vitamin D, according to Knox. 

Get the flu shot

In addition to getting good sleep, exercising, and getting enough vitamin D, Knox says that getting the flu shot this year "is more important than ever."

He notes that people could be weakened by getting the flu and become more susceptible to COVID-19 or need to be hospitalized with the flu and risk further exposure to the coronavirus.  

"The flu vaccine does not cause the flu," states Knox. "Very few people have adverse reactions to it, beyond very mild ones, and I think it's essential for everybody to get it this year."

Tags: 
Fit For You
Lake Effect
health and science
WUWM

Related Content

Marquette Study Shows Mask Mandates Are Necessary To Slow The Spread Of COVID-19

By & Sep 28, 2020
Marina Zlochin / stock.adobe.com

Masks are a proven and effective tool in fighting the spread of COVID-19, but some people still resist wearing them. Just last week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the statewide mask mandate until Nov. 21 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

A Former Doctor Is Walking 125 Miles To Bring Awareness To Health Care Safety

By May 22, 2020
ParinPIX / stock.adobe.com

Medical error is the third leading cause of death in America, with more than 200,000 people dying unnecessarily each year. And the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted both patient and caregiver safety.

Tips For Wearing A Mask While Exercising

By Aug 4, 2020
Maxim / stock.adobe.com

As gyms reopen, members are weighing the risk of working out in common areas again. While coronavirus safety policies can vary gym to gym, the Wisconsin statewide mask mandate requires that everyone 5 and up wears a mask indoors — even while working out.

Some Gyms Are Open, But They're Still 'High-Risk' Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Jul 27, 2020
littlewolf1989 / stock.adobe.com

  

From virtual workouts to outdoor activities, many of us found different ways to stay active when gyms were initially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that some gyms are open again, should you go?

"Regardless of what the activity is, the gym in of itself, no matter the gym, is going to be a high-risk area to go to," says Dr. Joyce Sanchez, an infectious disease specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.