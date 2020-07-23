4 Tips For Watching The Perseid Meteor Shower

Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski talks with astronomy contributor Jean Creighton about the Perseid meteor shower.

Every year the Perseid meteor shower is one of the highlights of summer stargazing. It started about a week ago and will peak Aug. 11-13.

These shooting stars are debris left by the passing Swift-Tuttle comet burning in the Earth’s atmosphere. The Perseids are known for bright, frequent meteor sightings.

Jean Creighton is Lake Effect's astronomy contributor and the director of UW-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium. She begins by explaining why the shower is named Perseid and how that name can be misleading:

“[The Perseid meteor shower] seems to radiate from the direction of the Perseus constellation. That does not mean that the best thing to do is to look at the constellation,” she says.

Now that you know where not to look, Creighton has a few tips on how best to watch the meteor shower: