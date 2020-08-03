5 Things To Do This August In Milwaukee

Lake Effect's Joy Powers talks with Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service about a few virtual and a few in-person events happening this August in Milwaukee.

Every month, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins Lake Effect to talk about some of the community events happening in Milwaukee. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the list has included things like virtual museum exhibits and Zoom events. Now, it includes some socially distanced, in-person things to experience.

1. Alice's Garden artisan and farmers markets

Between N. 20th St. and N. 21st St. on Garfield Avenue, Alice's Garden invites community members into the garden on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There's an artisan market on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a farmers market on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"There's family-friendly activities such as the children's garden of reading, there's labyrinth walks, which are great, and also delicious food as well," says Carr.

2. Wearable arts fashion show

As a spin-off of the This Is America exhibition, 5 Points Art Gallery & Studios is hosting a virtual wearable arts fashion show on Aug. 15 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

"The virtual fashion show features more than 30 original designs by 20 artists of color, boldly demonstrating their stitching together of America and ingenuity, as they've creatively converted 2-D visual arts, found objects and more into wearable couture. From unique accessories to full costume, both collaboratively and independently created, the breadth of works will surely be impressive," according to the event's Facebook page.

3. Book bag drive honoring Sylville Smith

Organized by Sedan Smith, brother of Sylville Smith, the annual book bag drive commemorates the death of his brother. On Aug. 13 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., there will be live music, free food, face painting, and free children's haircuts.

Donations of bookbags, pencils, binders, calculators, and other school supplies are being accepted. You can learn more about the event and how to donate on the event's Facebook page.

4. Northwest Side Community Development Corporation farmers markets

Throughout August, Northwest Side Community Development Corporation is holding three pop-up farmers markets:

Aug. 11 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Century City I building

Aug. 18 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Ascension All Saints Family Health Center

Aug. 25 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at MMSD West Basin

5. Online civil rights history camp

The online summer camp called Liberation Sessions: An Online Civil Rights History Camp for Youth will introduce young people to topics such as emancipation, reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, the long civil rights movement, and present-day struggles against police brutality.

Created by Robert Smith from Marquette University and Michael Carriere from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, these sessions are designed for young people ages 12-15. The camp runs Aug 3-7 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.