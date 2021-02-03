5 Things To Do This February In Milwaukee

Lake Effect's Joy Powers speaking with Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.

Despite being the shortest month, February has a ton to offer when it comes to events in Milwaukee.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service has joined Lake Effect to talk about community events in Milwaukee. The list includes a wide array of things to enjoy, both virtually and in-person, this February.

1. America’s Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) Black History Celebration

ABHM President and CEO Dr. Robert M. Davis will be livestreaming an interview and Q&A with Judge Derek C. Mosley on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free of charge.

“Many folks know Derek Mosely just from his incredible spirit and advocacy in this city. He also every year, every day during Black History Month [writes] a pretty substantial post every day unearthing a different dimension of [Black] history,” he says.

Mosley will be speaking about his work researching Black history for his posts and what he hopes to accomplish by putting together these robust historical write-ups.

2. Black-Owned Food Truck Event

On Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., MKE Black will be hosting Black-owned food trucks at Beerline Trail Plaza. Food trucks include Karol's Kitchen, Africa's Finest Cuisine and Bebe's Food Truck.

“Black History Month is a lot of things, there’s a lot of different ways to experience it and I think there can be no better way than going and supporting local businesses and treating yourself right,” Carr says.

3. Riverworks 53212 Virtual Marketplace

Riverworks has moved their marketplace online and on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m., there will be a livestream with vendors showcasing their products available in the market.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the marketplace is an excellent place to find a gift for someone special and support a local business, Carr says.

“It’s [got] everything from hot sauces to paintings you can put on your wall to a purse you can carry, they’ve aggregated these great vendors who have a connection to the 53212 zip code,” he says.

4. Winterfest At The Urban Ecology Center

The Urban Ecology Center is inviting Milwaukeeans to its Washington Park branch on the westside of the city for a day of outdoor play. On Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be socially distanced activities like sledding, ice sculpting and opportunities to learn about the science of snow.

“The Urban Ecology Center really knows how to invite people, whether you’re an expert or a beginner, into having fun outside. They just suggest everyone dress for the weather and wear a mask,” he says.

5. Pho-bruary

Three Lao and Thai restaurants in the Silver City neighborhood — Bamboo Restaurant, Thai Bar-B-Que and Vientiane Noodle Shop — are continuing their tradition of “Pho-bruary” all throughout the month of February.

Because of the pandemic, the traditional $5 bowls of pho will not be offered but anyone who orders carryout pho from the three restaurants will be entered into raffle for a $25 gift card. Winners will be drawn every week.

“There’s nothing better than, on these cold days of winter, than a warm bowl of soup,” Carr says.