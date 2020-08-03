Art Lot On Milwaukee's East Side Will Create More Public Outdoor Space

  • This underutilized city parking lot along North Avenue on Milwaukee's East Side will transform into an art lot to create more outdoor space for people to use.
    Liz Brodek / East Side Business Improvement District

As restaurants and businesses in Milwaukee enforce capacity limits, many are using their outdoor spaces. But what if a business is on a busy street with few options for sending patrons outside?

The East Side Business Improvement District (BID) is finding new ways to add extended outdoor seating for businesses and residents to use safely. For example, the BID is transforming an underutilized city-owned parking lot at 1915 East North Ave., between Von Trier and Beans and Barley, into the East Side Art Lot.

Increased outdoor seating has become crucial in helping businesses succeed during the pandemic, says East Side BID executive director Liz Brodek. 

"I think what we're seeing is just kind of a lot of places turning inside out," notes Brodek. "This could be the start of something really amazing and be a really great spark and catalyst for the area."

The BID also received a grant to AARP's Small Dollar Big Impact fund, which will be used to buy picnic tables for the lot that local artists will paint. The call for artists to paint the picnic tables is open until Aug. 6. Money raised will also go toward supplies for artists, sanitation, and maintenance of the site.

For Brodek, being able to pay artists is a key factor in supporting their community.

"[We're] able to provide another way of having artists make at least a slight living or allow them to practice their craft while being paid for it in an environment right now where it's really hard to do that," she says.

The East Side BID itself is made up of over 100 small and locally-owned businesses that choose to tax themselves an additional amount to support and elevate the area. Brodek says this community, despite the struggles business owners are currently facing, is still enthusiastically supporting each other. 

"Knowing that we have people who have each others' backs and who want to see each other succeed — you can't ask for more than that," she says.

Have a question you'd like WUWM to answer? Submit your query below.

business
Lake Effect
WUWM
Coronavirus

Related Content

Federal Aid Goes To Wisconsin Businesses, Amid Continuing Worries About The Economy

By Jul 22, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

Nearly half the Wisconsin small businesses that applied for a federally-funded grant triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic were initially rejected. But state officials hope more firms will still get into the program known as We're All In.     

'We Need To Do This To Survive': Lazy Susan MKE Is Committed To Carry-Out Only

By Jul 14, 2020
Audrey Nowakowski

Milwaukee’s restaurants are navigating a challenging balancing act during this coronavirus pandemic. When the lockdown was first ordered in March, carry-out was the only option allowed. Then, with about a day’s notice from the city, Milwaukee restaurants and bars were able to reopen dining spaces and outdoor seating on June 5.

'Not Just Profit': How Two Wisconsin Entrepreneurs Are Helping People And The Planet Via Dried Fruit

By Jul 9, 2020
Jali Fruit Co.

When you hear the word entrepreneur or startup, there’s typically the connotation of reaching the bottom line of profit.

For two young Wisconsin entrepreneurs, that connotation almost led them away from starting a business. Josh Shefner, 23, and Claire Friona, 21, wanted to put their engineering skills to use but have it mean more than meeting a bottom line. So, they started Agricycle Global, a Milwaukee-based social enterprise. Their latest project, Jali Fruit Co., tackles the problem of food waste.

Milwaukee-Area Entrepreneur Hopes His Innovations Help People Cope With COVID-19

By Jul 6, 2020
Susan Bence

The coronavirus pandemic has many of us feeling unsure. How far is far enough when social distancing? How clean is clean enough?

Milwaukee-area entrepreneur Todd Muderlak thinks the coronavirus is changing the way people approach sanitation — and he’s developed products he hopes will fill a void.

Standing in the middle of his Glendale headquarters off Port Washington Road, Muderlak says as a kid he surrounded by his dad’s creations, including washroom innovations.