Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn: Alone Together Duets

It's been one year since we first "locked down" together, and yet here we are: back with another Alone Together Duets video.

These two stars are no strangers to performing onstage together. Early in the crisis, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn continued to warm hearts and make beautiful music together from their home in Nashville.

Their "Banjo House Lockdown" series can almost be viewed as a time capsule of what we all can relate to: two adults (often in their pajamas) trying to work from home without being interrupted by their adorable kids. "Life without other people is fine, but life without banjos would be intolerable," reads a credo on their Facebook page.

For our video, Washburn plays the largest banjo we've ever seen (turns out, it's really an upright bass masquerading as a banjo). The couple dusts off an old-timey, bluegrass ditty, "My Home's Across the Blue Ridge Mountains," and refurbishes it into a blues – giving the public domain number a healthy injection of soul.

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

