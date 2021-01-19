Barrett Urges Milwaukee Home Health Workers To Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccine

WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach reports on an effort to get more home health care workers vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations resume Tuesday at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Not for the general public yet — but for some workers in the city.

Mayor Tom Barrett is especially urging home health care employees to get the vaccine.

During a news briefing Monday, Barrett said based on his look at statistics for the more than 1,100 city residents who have been vaccinated, the recipients do not reflect the diversity of the city's population. The mayor says there weren't enough Black and Latino people coming in for a shot.

He said Milwaukee home health care workers are far more diverse, and ought to be immunized.

"People who are working in home health care are going into people's homes," Barrett said. "That means they're going into situations where they're at risk, or maybe individuals are at risk, because they're already compromised in a health fashion."

Barrett said those workers or their agencies can go to the website healthyMKE.com and register. Within a day or two, the Milwaukee Health Department will reach out and help schedule a vaccination at the Wisconsin Center.

The city has received enough COVID-19 vaccine to immunize about 3,500 more people this week, including more Milwaukee police officers and firefighters, according to Barrett.