Biden Announces Record $383 Million September Haul

The Biden campaign announced it has raised $383 million in September, along with the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising efforts. The haul is a new record-breaking one-month sum, topping its August record of $364.5 million. That puts its two-month total at nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.

In a tweeted video, former Vice President Joe Biden said the donations came from 5.5 million donors with an average contribution of about $44. "I'm really humbled by it," Biden said.

To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I'm incredibly humbled.



There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news with Trimicka, one of our grassroots supporters. pic.twitter.com/f9hIPT6PTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon tweeted that 1.1 million of last month's donors were new, and that $203 million came from online donors. The campaign now has a whopping $432 million in the bank, she said.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have not released September numbers yet. In August, they raised $210 million along with joint fundraising committees.

