Brewers' Home Opener Postponed After Cardinals Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

By & Jake Seiner 45 minutes ago
  • The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 at PNC Park on July 29 in Pittsburgh, Penn.
    The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 at PNC Park on July 29 in Pittsburgh, Penn.
    Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Friday’s game between St. Louis and Milwaukee was postponed after two Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league announced the schedule change hours before the game was to be played. It said the postponement in Milwaukee is “consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.”

>>Thousands Of Recorded Voices Will Cheer Milwaukee Brewers At Miller Park

The teams plan to resume their schedule Saturday night at Miller Park, pending results from the testing and contact tracing, and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement. “The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities.”

Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia’s coaching staff.

The Cardinals played in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday before a scheduled day off Thursday. The Twins hosted Cleveland on Thursday night, meaning the Indians likely used the same visiting clubhouse as St. Louis. Minnesota is scheduled to host the Indians again Friday night.

A week into its virus-shortened season of 60 games and 67 days, Major League Baseball is scrambling to adjust its schedule.

The Marlins haven’t played since Sunday, and Miami’s situation has also led to schedule changes for the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Miami learned Friday that another player tested positive, bringing its total to 18 players and two staff members, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made, said none of the Marlins has shown serious symptoms.

The infected Marlins left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday to return to Miami, where they will remain together in quarantine, according to the person. The trip is expected to take about 18 hours.

The rest of the team will spend the weekend in isolation in Philadelphia, where the Marlins have been stranded since their outbreak began. It’s uncertain when or where they will next play.

Officials were concerned that the latest Marlins positive test result came five days after the team was last together, when the Marlins beat Philadelphia.

To help make up all the postponements, MLB and the players’ union agreed Thursday that doubleheaders this season will become a pair of seven-inning games, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.

The Brewers have never hosted a doubleheader at Miller Park, which has a retractable roof. The last twinbill in Milwaukee was Sept. 23, 2000 against the Pirates at Milwaukee County Stadium.

Have a question you'd like WUWM to answer? Submit your query below.

_

Tags: 
WUWM
Milwaukee Brewers
Coronavirus

Related Content

Thousands Of Recorded Voices Will Cheer Milwaukee Brewers At Miller Park

By Jul 24, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

The Milwaukee Brewers start their coronavirus-shortened 60-game baseball season Friday evening in Chicago against the Cubs. For now, there won't be any fans in the stands, either at away games or July 31, when home games start at Miller Park. 

But baseball will try to make it sound like fans are at the stadiums.

The Brewers just wrapped up a few weeks of what would normally be called spring training, except this year it was summer camp. The team webcast some of its intrasquad games at Miller Park, complete with announcers describing the action.

Milwaukee Brewers: Training At Miller Park Begins July 1, No Fans For Games

By Jun 26, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

Milwaukee Brewers officials say a three-week training period for the baseball team will begin July 1 at Miller Park.

The workouts will be in advance of a 60-game season Major League Baseball announced this week, after the start of baseball’s typical 162-game season was delayed three months due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 60-game season will begin July 23 or 24. But fans in Milwaukee, and in other cities, will not be at the ballparks, at least not now.

It's Root, Root, Root For The ... Sausage?

By Jul 10, 2019

In the early 1990s, the Milwaukee Brewers' Racing Sausages were cartoon characters that raced in a video on the Jumbotron.

Like other fans, graphic designer Michael Dillon would cheer for his favorite sausage in the animated race. But that wasn't enough for him. So he pitched an idea to a Brewers executive: having the sausages run into the park.

"I'll make them; I'll run in them; you won't have to do anything," Dillon told the executive.

5-County Sales Tax For Miller Park In Milwaukee To End March 31

By Mar 10, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

The five-county sales tax that's helped pay for the Miller Park baseball stadium will end March 31. That's after a vote Tuesday by the board of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, better known as the Stadium Board. 

But due to the coronavirus outbreak, it's still unclear if fans will be allowed into Miller Park during this year's Milwaukee Brewers games.