Can Employers Fire You For Not Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine? Yes, But It's Difficult

By & 1 hour ago
  • While employers can fire workers for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, companies will have to prove that there are no reasonable accommodations that can be made.
    While employers can fire workers for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, companies will have to prove that there are no reasonable accommodations that can be made.
    eorgerudy / stock.adobe.com

More Wisconsinites are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 every day and as the state gets closer to making the vaccine available to the general public, some employers are wondering if they can require their employees to get vaccinated.

The problem is, not everyone can get the shot either for physical reasons or for religious reasons, Barbara Zabawa says. She is a clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee with a focus in health and wellness law and compliance. 

Zabawa says both groups are protected by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and according to a December memo issued by the EEOC, employers can fire employees for not being vaccinated but they must be able to prove that there are no reasonable accommodations that can be made.

“Termination would need to be considered quite seriously, all the different types of legal concerns when you decide to terminate someone. But excluding them from the workplace is definitely possible,” she says.

This means that companies could require anyone who enters their office to be vaccinated but allow anyone who can’t be vaccinated to work from home, Zabawa explains. They could also allow non-vaccinated workers into the building and implement safety measures for them and other workers.

“There are a lot of options, you know, there’s social distancing, there’s working remotely, there’s wearing masks or other protective equipment. So there are choices out there,” she says.

While employers are advised by the EEOC to take workers at their word when they say they have a valid exemption, employers are allowed to ask for evidence or further explanation. For those not able to get the vaccine due to a disability, she says, this would be providing some medical documentation explaining why the vaccine would do more harm than good.

But for those citing religious exemption, it enters a much grayer space. Some cases involving mandatory flu vaccines have gone so far as having to go to court and examining whether or not the workers’ beliefs are sincerely held.

“The courts have been split as far as their willingness to side with the employee on the sincerity of their religious belief,” she says.

Zabawa says she believes courts may be more likely to side with employees in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine because it hasn’t gone through the decades of testing like the flu vaccine has gone through.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
vaccine
business

Related Content

Milwaukee-Area COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin For Some 65 And Over, Others Have To Wait

By Jan 26, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

One of the largest health care providers in the area says it will begin Tuesday to give the COVID-19 vaccine to some of its primary care patients who are 65 and older. 

The Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin network said on Saturday, it started inviting seniors with a primary care doctor in the network to get the vaccine. Froedtert said it expected as of late Monday that 15,000 patients would have an appointment to get a shot at one of seven vaccine clinics.

Milwaukee Infectious Disease Expert Says Vaccine Does Not Mean The End Of Masks Or Social Distancing

By Jan 21, 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Wisconsin has begun distributing vaccinations for COVID-19 to health care workers, first responders and those in long-term care facilities. Soon that may include childcare and K-12 school employees, incarcerated people, public transit workers and everyone 65 and older.

But getting vaccinated doesn’t mean that taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will end.

Gov. Evers Defends Vaccine Distribution As Eligible Group Expands

By & Scott Bauer Jan 21, 2021
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Gov. Tony Evers defended Wisconsin's vaccination efforts in the face of increasing Republican criticism Thursday, while urging patience because the number of people eligible will expand exponentially next week.

Health Care Worker Says Getting Vaccine After Working Through COVID-19 Is A Badge Of Honor

By Jan 21, 2021
Justin Tallis / Getty Images

Updated 1:25 p.m.

As more vaccines arrive in Wisconsin each week, the time when the vaccine will be available to the general public gets closer and closer. But many people are wondering what its actually like to get the vaccinated.

So, Lake Effect asked health care workers who have gotten the vaccine to share their experience and describe the good and the bad that came along with getting their shots.