WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's Capitol Notes conversation.

On Tuesday night, Joe Biden will make one of his first official trips as president, coming to Milwaukee for a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater. The focus is expected to be on the coronavirus pandemic and jump-starting the economy.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com why he thinks Biden chose to visit Wisconsin so soon after his inauguration.