Capitol Notes: Critics Call Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Latest Comments 'Racist'

  • Sen. Ron Johnson arrives at the U.S. Capitol on the third day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Feb. 11 in Washington, D.C.
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is being called a racist after comments he made late last week on a conservative syndicated talk show. 

Johnson said he wasn’t worried about the predominantly white supporters of former President Donald Trump during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January, but he might have been worried if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. While Johnson later clarified his remarks, critics called his comments “racist” and “despicable.”

Critics again called on him to resign, as they did a few weeks ago when Johnson said the riot at the Capitol “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection” to him. There have been repeated calls for a while for Johnson to step down.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks may ultimately happen.

Capitol Notes: Ron Johnson's Latest Comments Prompt More Calls To Resign Or Be Voted Out In 2022

By Feb 22, 2021
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been making national headlines. Last week, Wisconsin’s senior senator told a Milwaukee radio host that the deadly riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.” He said he’d like to find out whether any firearms were confiscated and how many shots were fired. 

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Ron Kind Signals He May Enter U.S. Senate Race

By Mar 1, 2021
PROMESAARTSTUDIO / FOTOLIA

A big name came up last week as a possible candidate for Republican U.S Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat next year.

Longtime Democratic Congressman Ron Kind of La Crosse indicated he might run. Kind narrowly won re-election to his House seat in November, beating his Republican challenger by only two percentage points.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks Kind can beat Ron Johnson — if Johnson decides to run for a third term.

Capitol Notes: Bill Banning Transgender Athletes Could Pass, May Be An Election Issue In Wisconsin

By Mar 8, 2021
Maayan Silver

Another hot button issue came up last week before the Wisconsin Legislature.

Republicans introduced a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and collegiate sports in Wisconsin. The authors of the bill say that transgender girls and women have an unfair advantage.  

Democrats and members of the LGBTQ community slammed the proposal, calling it cruel and discriminatory. 

Wisconsin joins more than a dozen other states that are considering such a ban.  

Capitol Notes: Evers' Budget Proposal Includes Major Campaign Promise To Legalize Marijuana

By Feb 8, 2021
Maayan Silver

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is set to unveil his biennial budget proposal next week. We’re starting to get a clearer picture of what will be included, and some big, bold items are emerging.

Evers announced over the weekend that his spending plan for the next two fiscal years would include legalization of recreational and medical marijuana. People would purchase marijuana at dispensaries and the state would regulate and tax it just like with alcohol. Evers says about half the money generated from sales would go toward helping rural schools and underserved communities.