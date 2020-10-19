Capitol Notes: Judge To Hold Hearing On Whether Evers' Latest Emergency Order Is Lawful

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's "Capitol Notes" conversation.

The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Wisconsin continues to break records. Cases have been averaging 3,000 per day, then on Friday, topped 4,000. In the midst of all this, Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order, requiring bars, restaurants and retail stores to operate at 25% capacity. Some had been running at 50%. A judge set a hearing for Monday in Sawyer County after the Wisconsin Tavern League sued to overturn the order.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks this hearing will look like.