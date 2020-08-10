Capitol Notes: A Look At Some Interesting Contested Primary Races Across Wisconsin

By 1 hour ago
  • Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."
    Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."
    UbjsP / stock.adobe.com

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots for the August partisan primaries. In this special edition of Capitol Notes, we look at some of the more interesting races. One that’s received a lot of attention in the Milwaukee area is a two-way Republican primary for retiring GOP Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner’s seat. The district covers areas north and west of Milwaukee. Longtime state Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announced a year ago that he was running for the seat, but he faces a challenge from Republican business owner Cliff DeTemple. Both candidates have been peppering the airwaves with radio ads, and it’s long been considered Fitzgerald’s race to lose.

WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of WisPolitics.com about the competitiveness of the race and if there might be an upset. 

Tags: 
Capitol Notes

Related Content

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Senate Has The Votes To End Statewide Mask Mandate, But Does The Assembly?

By Aug 3, 2020
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask requirement took effect over the weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin — and Republicans who control the Legislature are threatening to block it. Evers declared a public health emergency in order to issue the mandate, which applies to anyone over 4 for all indoor spaces except a person’s home. It also applies to bars and restaurants with outdoor seating areas.

Capitol Notes: What Would $250 Million In Cuts To The Next State Budget Look Like?

By Jul 27, 2020
Maayan Silver

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has directed state agencies to slash $250 million from their budgets in the coming months to make up for revenue losses incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.  The cuts would serve as a blueprint for when Evers and the Legislature craft a new state budget early next year. The cuts are in addition to the $70 million the governor ordered a few months ago, which took effect July 1. 

Capitol Notes: Pence, Biden Surrogates Ramp Up The Rhetoric During Pence Wisconsin Trip

By Jul 20, 2020
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence was in the battleground state of Wisconsin last week, campaigning for another four years of him and President Donald Trump. Pence made a couple of stops, including one in Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican Party. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 and is trailing former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the polls.

Capitol Notes: Takeaways From The Wisconsin Republican Party Convention

By Jul 13, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

The Wisconsin Republican Party held its annual state convention over the weekend in Green Bay.  About 300 people attended the two-day in-person event in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.  Masks were available, but few people wore them, and participants sat close to each other.  The GOP took the opposite approach of state Democrats, who held an all-virtual convention last month.