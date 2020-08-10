Capitol Notes: A Look At Some Interesting Contested Primary Races Across Wisconsin

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com, in this week's "Capitol Notes" conversation.

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots for the August partisan primaries. In this special edition of Capitol Notes, we look at some of the more interesting races. One that’s received a lot of attention in the Milwaukee area is a two-way Republican primary for retiring GOP Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner’s seat. The district covers areas north and west of Milwaukee. Longtime state Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announced a year ago that he was running for the seat, but he faces a challenge from Republican business owner Cliff DeTemple. Both candidates have been peppering the airwaves with radio ads, and it’s long been considered Fitzgerald’s race to lose.

WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of WisPolitics.com about the competitiveness of the race and if there might be an upset.