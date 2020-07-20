Capitol Notes: Pence, Biden Surrogates Ramp Up The Rhetoric During Pence Wisconsin Trip

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of WisPolitics.com in this week's "Capitol Notes" conversation.

Vice President Mike Pence was in the battleground state of Wisconsin last week, campaigning for another four years of him and President Donald Trump. Pence made a couple of stops, including one in Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican Party. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 and is trailing former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the polls.

Pence said if Biden wins the election, the country will spin into economic decline, as he is pushing a “radical” socialist agenda. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Democratic Party blasted Trump for the latest unemployment numbers, which show the country at 11% in the wake of the coronavirus. Party spokesman Phil Shulman says if Trump had taken the pandemic seriously from the start, “we wouldn’t see this many Wisconsinites suffering.”

In this week's Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM's Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of WisPolitics.com if Wisconsin voters can expect more heated rhetoric from both sides as it gets closer to November.