WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's "Capitol Notes" conversation.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are resuming in-person campaign stops across the country after a bout with COVID-19 sidelined the president. Pence is scheduled to visit a manufacturing facility in Waukesha on Tuesday. The presidential election is only three weeks away.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com what issues Pence plans to drive home with voters in the final stretch.