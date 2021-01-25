Capitol Notes: Republican Lawmakers Poised To Overturn Gov. Evers' Statewide Mask Mandate

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's Capitol Notes conversation.

Republicans in the state Legislature have introduced a resolution to nullify Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration last week of a public health emergency.

It resulted in another statewide mask mandate in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

More than two dozen GOP lawmakers have signed on as sponsors of the resolution, arguing the new order is unconstitutional.

They’re hoping to vote on the resolution this week when both chambers meet, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu haven’t weighed in yet.

Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com how he thinks this will play out.