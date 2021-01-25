Capitol Notes: Republican Lawmakers Poised To Overturn Gov. Evers' Statewide Mask Mandate

By 2 hours ago
  • Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss a Republican resolution that would remove Wisconsin's mask mandate.
    Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss a Republican resolution that would remove Wisconsin's mask mandate.
    PROMESAARTSTUDIO / FOTOLIA

Republicans in the state Legislature have introduced a resolution to nullify Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration last week of a public health emergency.   

It resulted in another statewide mask mandate in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.   

More than two dozen GOP lawmakers have signed on as sponsors of the resolution, arguing the new order is unconstitutional.   

They’re hoping to vote on the resolution this week when both chambers meet, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu haven’t weighed in yet.  

Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com how he thinks this will play out.  

Tags: 
WUWM
Capitol Notes

Related Content

Capitol Notes: Where Do Wisconsin's U.S. Senators Stand On Trump Impeachment Trial?

By Jan 18, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Wisconsin’s Congress members broke along party lines last week when the House voted to impeach President Donad Trump for his role in inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. It’s now up to the U.S. Senate to decide whether to hold a trial that could lead to a conviction, even after Trump’s term expires this week and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com where Wisconsin’s two senators, Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, stand on this issue.

Capitol Notes: A Look Ahead At The Top Political Stories For Wisconsin In 2021

By Jan 4, 2021
PROMESAARTSTUDIO / FOTOLIA

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, we look ahead to the political stories that will likely top the headlines in 2021. 

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Legislators Expected To Pass Changes To Election Laws In 2021

By Dec 21, 2020
PROMESAARTSTUDIO / FOTOLIA

Newly elected Republican state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he wants to pass a bill early next year that would allow clerks to begin counting absentee ballots before Election Day.

LeMahieu tried to get a bill to this effect passed earlier this year.  It had bipartisan support but failed because some Republican lawmakers opposed it. 

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com, if he thinks such a bill would pass this time.

Capitol Notes: A Look Back On The Top Political Stories Of 2020

By Dec 28, 2020
Ann Althouse / Flickr

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, we’re going to look back at the top political stories of 2020. One of the biggest stories was the impact of the coronavirus, and how elected officials responded.

Here in Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and health officials declared a state of emergency at the outset, which resulted in a couple of stay-at-home orders, as well as mandates for masks and capacity limits on businesses. Several lawsuits ensued from Republican lawmakers and political groups.