Capitol Notes: In Stunning Turn, Only Two Major Candidates On Democratic Primary Ballot In April

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's "Capitol Notes" conversation.

Wisconsin's presidential primary will be held next month and when voters go to the polls, they'll notice the landscape has changed dramatically. In a matter of days over the past week, the field of Democrats running for their party's nomination narrowed to only two major contenders; former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. It happened after poor showings for the other top-tier candidates in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.

In this week's "Capitol Notes" conversation, JR Ross of wispolitics.com tells WUWM's Marti Mikkelson that he was surprised by how quickly the lineup changed.