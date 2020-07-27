Capitol Notes: What Would $250 Million In Cuts To The Next State Budget Look Like?

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with Jeff Mayers of wispolitics.com in this week's "Capitol Notes" conversation.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has directed state agencies to slash $250 million from their budgets in the coming months to make up for revenue losses incurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The cuts would serve as a blueprint for when Evers and the Legislature craft a new state budget early next year. The cuts are in addition to the $70 million the governor ordered a few months ago, which took effect July 1.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asked Jeff Mayers of WisPolitics.com what he thinks this $250 million cut would look like.