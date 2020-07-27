Capitol Notes: What Would $250 Million In Cuts To The Next State Budget Look Like?

  • Marti Mikkelson and Jeff Mayers discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."
    Maayan Silver

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has directed state agencies to slash $250 million from their budgets in the coming months to make up for revenue losses incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.  The cuts would serve as a blueprint for when Evers and the Legislature craft a new state budget early next year. The cuts are in addition to the $70 million the governor ordered a few months ago, which took effect July 1. 

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asked Jeff Mayers of WisPolitics.com what he thinks this $250 million cut would look like.

