Capitol Notes: Where Do Wisconsin's U.S. Senators Stand On Trump Impeachment Trial?

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's Capitol Notes conversation.

Wisconsin’s Congress members broke along party lines last week when the House voted to impeach President Donad Trump for his role in inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. It’s now up to the U.S. Senate to decide whether to hold a trial that could lead to a conviction, even after Trump’s term expires this week and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com where Wisconsin’s two senators, Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, stand on this issue.